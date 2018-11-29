HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Changes are coming to some Jefferson County schools following a string of threats written on bathroom stalls.
Starting Thursday, the Hillsboro School District will have limited access to bathrooms at the junior and high school during class time. In addition, the bathrooms will be closely monitored by staff during passing periods.
The changes come after a third threat was found in just two weeks written on a bathroom wall. According to a Facebook post from the district, the words “let’s shoot up the school” were found Wednesday in a boy’s bathroom at the high school. Earlier in the month, a similar threat was found in the girl’s bathroom at the junior high and on Monday another was found in the girl’s bathroom.
In all cases, school officials said they contacted police and they started an investigation.
School officials are also urging parents to talk to their kids about the severity of making threats.
