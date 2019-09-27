ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Friday is the last morning commute before MetroBus routes change.
Starting Monday, every route in Missouri will see changes. Metro said for many the changes mean more frequent service, faster and more direct trips and improved weekend service.
There are some stops that will be reduced or eliminated.
Click here for a look at the changes.
