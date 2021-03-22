ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Changes are in the works for future vaccination events at the Family Arena after a recent mass vaccination event turned into a traffic nightmare for thousands of people in St. Charles.

St. Charles County Health Department officials said heavy rainfall on Thursday, March 18 caused vaccinators to fall behind and they were unable to catch up. During the planning phase, the goal was to administer 400 vaccines per hour. However, with 100 cars arriving every 15 minutes for appointments, volunteers struggled to keep up.

"Bless the people working and volunteering here," said a man named Chris, who received his vaccine Thursday morning. "The weather is crappy and they're doing the best they can."

St. Charles County Police said they met with the National Guard and local health officials to discuss what went wrong and how to fix it. The changes include shortening the check-in process and opening up both entrances to the Family Arena parking lot.

“People get a sense of moving faster once they are in the parking lot they feel like, 'Okay, this is moving,' so, we want to get them into the parking lot," said St. Charles County Police captain Chris Hunt.

Hunt said more volunteers will also be helping with the upcoming events, which will run Tuesday through Saturday. The goal, he said, is to get people in and out as quickly as possible, but stopped short of saying how long it's expected to take with these changes in place.

“We don’t want to commit to a specific time because if we don’t meet that time, people will probably get frustrated and rightfully so, but we’re committed to making sure that we don’t waste any time with each one of the people that come get vaccinated," said Hunt.

The county moved some of the events inside due to forecasted rain to avoid any possible complications. Tuesday through Thursday's events will be inside and Friday and Saturday will be a drive-thru event. The National Guard will assist at the events on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. You are required to have an appointment to get vaccinated at the Family Arena.

“If you show up and don’t have an appointment, you’re going to be turned away and that just makes it more frustrating for everybody here because it clogs up the process and slows everything down," said Hunt.