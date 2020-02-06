ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis metro singers and actors are paying tribute to the black men and women who helped shape American history.
News 4 caught up with the cast of the musical “Change to Passage” in Alton. The production was written and arranged by teacher and performer Paul Herbert Pitts, who said it took him a year to write the telling musical.
“Really, I felt like ‘Change to Passage’ needed to be written because people need to know. They need to know about our history as black people, what we have done, what people didn't know and just to be educated well,” he said.
The song premiere will take place at Alton High School at 2 p.m. Sunday. The full show will take place at the Jacoby Performing Arts Center on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.
Click here to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.