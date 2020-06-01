ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- For six days, protesters filled the streets in St. Louis and the Metro East to demand justice for George Floyd. Many local leaders in the St. Louis community condemned the treatment of African Americans by police and called for change.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page joined the conversation Monday by taking a moment during his COVID-19 briefing to talk about Floyd's death. He said the video of Floyd's death "shows the chasm between black and white [and] justice and peace."
The Minnesota man's death has become an international story, prompting calls for police reform and social justice; something that St. Louis County saw six years ago when Michael Brown was killed in Ferguson. Page said the region has seen police reform and more job opportunities for African American men, but there is still a struggle.
"We still struggle with inequality, pushing back against the tidal wave of racism that sometimes blindsides us and sometimes stands proudly before us," the county executive said.
From the Twin Cities to New York, anger and anguish over Floyd's death continues to grow, with many calling for all four officers seen in the viral video to be charged. Former officer Derek Chauvin was charged after a video showed him kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes.
"We are a country that is scared, we have a country that is angry. Everyone wants a country that is held to the promise of justice for all," he said. "And when it's abundantly clear that that promise has been broken, we will see marches in our street. Marchers who look like George Floyd, and mothers who are worried about the future for their sons."
Page echoes Prosecutor Wesley Bell's earlier remarks by reiterating "this is not a black problem. This is an American problem"
He adds that "allies cannot completely know what it's like to walk in a black man's shoes, but they can try to understand. It's time for change, and this is long overdue."
"Justice for all" is a glaring imperfection in our country, according to Page.
"These three words are not yet fully realized as these demonstrations play out. They do so as we respond to a pandemic that affects many of our families, and a disproportionate number of them are African American."
Touching on the large crowds protesting, he said the ability for people to express their belief is important and saw several people wearing masks.
"Any type of mass gatherings, we need to be aware of wearing masks and socials distancing and we saw a lot of that on Saturday," he said.
When asked about seeing a rise in cases, Page said anyone who didn't wear a mask should self-quarantine.
Page said he has no plans to issue a curfew for St. Louis County. Ferguson's mayor issued a 8 p.m. curfew after protests on Saturday turned violent.
