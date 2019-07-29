Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper poses in the press room with the innovator of the year award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. 

 AP Photo/Jordan Strauss

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Grammy Award-winning artist Chance The Rapper will bring his tour to St. Louis this October.

Chance The Rapper’s ‘The Big Day’ tour will stop at the Enterprise Center on October 20.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.

