A chance for strong storms Saturday afternoon and a wind advisory from midnight tonight through Sunday afternoon.
Saturday: High 60. Scattered storms. Some storms may be strong in the afternoon to early evening with a threat for damaging winds, hail or an isolated tornado. Then dry and turning breezy Saturday evening. Winds 15-25 mph and gusts to 30 mph. Stronger winds after midnight as gusts reach near or over 45 mph Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Sunday: Low 37/High 45. Very windy! Sustained winds around 20 to 30 mph with gusts near or over 45 mph. Strongest winds in the morning, however the afternoon winds will still gust to around 30 to 35 mph. Otherwise mostly cloudy early becoming mostly sunny and cooler.
