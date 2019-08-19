ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – CHAMP Assistance Dogs will hold their 6th annual ‘Hooray for Howl-E-Woof’ fundraiser Sept. 6.
The annual event will be held Sept. 6 from 6-10 p.m. at the Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel. The evening includes auctions, a seated dinner, open door and a runway show that features local celebrities, CHAMP clients, assistance dogs and therapy dogs.
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
