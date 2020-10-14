ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A company with three St. Louis natives at the helm is promising faster and more affordable coronavirus test results.
"This COVID pandemic has us all stuck in our houses and when you go out, there’s nagging doubt that infection isn’t going away. We’ve tried to make a test that can be used by large employers, any place of congregation really," said Carlos Santo, CEO of Angstrom Bio.
The trio of Chaminade College Preparatory School alums came together to work at Angstrom Bio.
The Texas-based company launched a platform to turn thousands of saliva tests around in just 24 hours.
Creators say the program can be used to get faster flu results, too.
Angstrom is looking at possibly opening a facility in St. Louis.
