ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – With the help of senior forward Filip Sinobad, The Red Devils blew past the Jr. Billikens 60-48.
Chaminade was down in the first quarter 9-17, all in SLUH’s favor. Eventually, the Devils made things interesting in the second, tying the game up. Within the last second of the half, Jr. Billiken’s senior guard Jaden McClain made a three-point shot to give his team a three-point lead.
Although the two teams kept the game close, the Red Devils took control in the second half. Sinobad went on a streak, having a game high of 14 points.
Red Devil’s senior guard Walt Straughter drained a three-point shot to give his team the biggest lead of the night. At the end of the fourth, Chaminade concluded the game with a 12-point lead, and Sinobad led his team with 20 points.
