It's official: Cardinals sign Adam Wainwright for 2021 season National media reports on Thursday night indicated the Cardinals have resigned Adam Wainwright for the 2021 season.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A blunder during KMOV’s 6 p.m. newscast Thursday night has created an unforeseen opportunity for Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright.

While Sports Anchor Doug Vaughn was announcing that Wainwright had agreed to stay with the Cardinals for another year, a graphic at the bottom of the screen mistakenly read “Wainwright resigns with Blues.” A screenshot of that image went viral and eventually reached the Cardinals pitcher himself.

“This is amazing!!! #LGB,” Wainwright tweeted along with the blundered graphic Friday morning. He then followed it up with a video of him preparing to join the Blues on the ice.

“I'm not necessarily a very good skater, but with a little work.... challenge accepted,” he tweeted alongside the video. In the video, Wainwright is wearing a personalized Blues jersey and a catcher’s mask while he slides side-to-side with his hockey stick. He eventually stops and takes a practice shot.

"I just found out on Twitter that the St. Louis Blues signed me. So I'm super excited, but I gotta get to work," he said.

I'm not necessarily a very good skater, but with a little work.... challenge accepted. @StLouisBlues @Cardinals pic.twitter.com/b5YzXQ7cRV — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) January 29, 2021

"Sometimes things get a little crazy in the control room with breaking news. I went to sleep last night hoping this snafu would die down... then much to my horror, I woke up to seeing Adam Wainwright saw the error. I'm glad everyone is taking it in stride, through. And congrats to Adam!" KMOV producer Latonya Yarbro said.

All of us at KMOV are so happy that Wainwright re-signed for our home team, and promise to keep an eye on his budding hockey career!