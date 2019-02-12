ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Chainsmokers will be joined by 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella when they come to St. Louis this fall.
The concert will take place at the Enterprise Center on Friday, Nov. 8.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. for the “World War Joy” tour.
