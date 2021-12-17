You are the owner of this article.
Ceremony held in honor of Edwardsville tornado victims

A ceremony was held Friday morning in honor of the six victims who died when a tornado hit an Amazon facility in Edwardsville.

The ceremony was held at Edwardsville Fire Department headquarters. Mayor Art Risavy said a Dogwood tree will be planted in honor of the six Amazon employees who died, and a plaque will be placed next to the tree. The six victims are:

  • Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis
  • Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois
  • Clayton Lynn Cope 29, of Alton, Illinois
  • Etheria S. Hebb, 34 ,of St. Louis
  • Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois
  • Austin J. McEwen 26, Edwardsville, Illinois

Flags in Edwardsville were lowered to half-staff Wednesday. The National Weather Service has estimated the tornado to be an EF-3

