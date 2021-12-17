Ceremony held in honor of Edwardsville tornado victims

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A ceremony was held Friday morning in honor of the six victims who died when a tornado hit an Amazon facility in Edwardsville.

The ceremony was held at Edwardsville Fire Department headquarters. Mayor Art Risavy said a Dogwood tree will be planted in honor of the six Amazon employees who died, and a plaque will be placed next to the tree. The six victims are:

Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis

Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois

Clayton Lynn Cope 29, of Alton, Illinois

Etheria S. Hebb, 34 ,of St. Louis

Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois

Austin J. McEwen 26, Edwardsville, Illinois

Flags in Edwardsville were lowered to half-staff Wednesday. The National Weather Service has estimated the tornado to be an EF-3