ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ceremonies across the St. Louis area will mark 17 years since 9/11.
At Scott Air Force Base a ceremony will take place at the flag pole in front of the Wing Headquarters Building at 7 a.m. The ceremony will begin with the American flag being raised and will close with some inspiring words.
There’s also an event at the 9/11 First Responders Memorial in O’Fallon, Missouri at 8:30 a.m. That ceremony will honor the firefighters and first responders who stepped in to rescue the victims of the terrorist attacks.
A moment of remembrance will be held at the 11:30 a.m. for the dedication of Phase 3 construction of the September 11 Memorial Walkway of Southern Illinois, located at 1125 South Illinois Street in Belleville.
At Florissant VFW Post 4105, located at 410 rue St. Francois, multiple speakers will take part in a remembrance ceremony starting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.