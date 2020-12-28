OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A ceramic bust of Breonna Taylor was severely damaged in Oakland, California.
The ceramic bust was installed two weeks ago in Latham Square near City Hall. It includes the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”
Police said a report was filed and they are now investigating the vandalism.
The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible. He said the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Carson has set up a gofundme to help pay for the repairs.
Taylor, 26, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March. Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.
