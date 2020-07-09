CBS NEWS -- A San Francisco tech CEO issued an apology this week after he was seen in a viral video yelling racial slurs and expletives at an Asian American family on the Fourth of July.
Raymond Orosa and his family were celebrating his wife's birthday at Bernardus Lodge and Spa's Lucia restaurant when Michael Lofthouse can be seen on camera harassing them, saying, "F— you Asians," "Go back to whatever f— Asian country you're from" and "You don't belong here."
The video begins with the woman who filmed the vulgar encounter asking Lofthouse, sitting one table over, to repeat what he had just said to them. He stares at the camera for a few seconds, then extends his middle finger and said, "This is what I say."
Lofthouse then said, "Trump's gonna f— you," as he stood up to leave, followed by "You f— need to leave! You f— Asian piece of s***." A server then yells at him, "No, you do not talk to our guests like that. Get out of here."
