CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - On a day set aside to give thanks, a couple in Centreville, Illinois have reason not to celebrate.
Georgia Burns and her family are lucky to be alive after their house went up in flames on Thanksgiving.
"We both got out with our lives and we are glad for that," said Burns.
Burns smelled something burning as she got dressed to visit family for Thanksgiving dinner.
"I didn't really know what it was. We had a little space heater, it was a new one, so I went in and turned it off," added Burns.
She asked her boyfriend to check it out. He saw nothing but both continued smelling something burning.
This time she heard a smoke detector go off.
"I fanned the smoke detector a lot of times, when it goes off. I also reached up there and punched it off," added Burns.
It was too late.
"So, I went to look in this room and the fire was blazing up in the corner," added Burns. "It was just out of control. It blazed up so fast. "
Firefighters from several departments rushed to Burns' home on Delrose and battled the flames through heavy smoke.
Burns and her boyfriend are left with nothing.
"I am stressed about where we are going to be tonight, where we will be tomorrow and all of that," added Burns.
The couple didn't even get a Thanksgiving meal.
"We will eat even if we have to eat sausage and eggs. You know what I am saying. I am not worried about all of that, but am worried about where I am going to be," added Burns.
Burns' family has set-up a GoFundMe account to help replace things lost in the home destroyed by fire.
To make a donation, click here.
