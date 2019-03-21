Centralia fire 32119

A fire damaged a building in the Dimick and North Brooks area in Centralia. 

CENTRALIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A fire damaged a building in Centralia Thursday morning.

The building in the Dimick and North Brooks area caught fire before 8 a.m. The building is believed to be the old Plastiflex plant but was not in use at the time of the fire.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene.

No other information has been released.

