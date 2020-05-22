ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two Central West End restaurants announced closures Friday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar will close Friday.
The restaurant group behind the two restaurants also closed 1764 earlier this year, before the pandemic.
The restaurants have been in the heart of the CWE for more than a decade.
