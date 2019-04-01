ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Qdoba restaurant in the Central West End was robbed Friday night.
A man entered the restaurant in the 4000 of Lindell shortly after 9 p.m. with a gun and demanded money from the register. The employee gave him the money and ran off.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.