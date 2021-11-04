ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Central West End MetroLink station will be closed Saturday and Sunday, a MetroLink spokesperson said.
MetroLink trains will not stop at the Central West End station this weekend because crews will be working on the station's platform.
Shuttle buses will be operating for riders wo need to go to or from the Central West End station Saturday or Sunday. Riders are encouraged to allow for extra travel time for their commute this weekend.
The Central West End station will reopen Monday, Nov. 8.
