ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The popular craft beer bar iTAP in the Central West End has officially closed its doors.
In March, owner Sean Conroy told News 4 they were working with their landlord on a new lease but rising rent could force them to find a new location.
Conroy says they hope to open a new location at Skinker and Delmar.
iTAP opened on 16 South Euclid in 2013. iTAP has locations in Soulard, Kansas City, Columbia and Louisville.
