ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 'For Lease' sign sits in the window of the popular craft beer bar iTAP in the Central West End.
Owner Sean Conroy says they are working with their landlord on a new lease but rising rent could force them to find a new location
"Our lease is up in June, we're actively trying to stay here," said Conroy.
iTAP opened on 16 South Euclid in 2013. The building is owned by Red Brick Properties. On the company's website, the property is listed as "Coming Soon." The listing says it is a "premium location" and the first floor of 2,658 sq. ft at $38 per sq ft.
Conroy says they are looking at options for relocating in the area. They hope to know more in the coming weeks. iTap has another location in Soulard as well as locations in Kansas City, Columbia and Louisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.