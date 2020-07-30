ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A store in the heart of The Central West End that has been operating during the height of COVID-19 is making sure your health is at the root of your thoughts.
Golden Grocer has been around since the mid-1970’s and now has a new owner who says she’s dedicated to dismantling the system of food isolation.
Jamila Owens-Todd took over Golden Grocer in late 2019 and considers Golden Grocer a healthy food store, calling her workers ‘healers’ because they’re well-versed on natural products.
“Culture and community,” said Owens-Todd. “That is what I believe in… this is what I want to do.”
She told News 4 her focus is to maintain the long-history of serving the community but also bringing quality products, holistic education and connections to the neighborhood. The store has everything a normal grocery store has, but specializes in herbs, vitamins, plant-based foods, body-care options and selling local black-owned products.
“I feel like they deserve to be on the shelf next to some 'known brands,'” said Owens-Todd. “You have top brands out there and they're top because they have money to market, not necessarily because they have the top ingredients. I'm meeting people and I’m personally using products and asking why isn't it known and this is the perfect platform and place that need to be shown.”
With Golden Grocer being so close to North City, which is considered a food desert, Owens-Todd said many people come inside her store. She said she's dedicated to making sure healthy options are accessible to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.