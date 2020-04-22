ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Central West End (CWE) Farm plans to celebrate its 10-year anniversary by raising money for local food pantries.
Arthur Culbert, Ph.D., and Nancy Culbert, M.A., are the founders of the urban farm, located at 5057 Waterman Blvd. in St. Louis. Earth Day, April 22, is the farm's anniversary date.
The Culberts have a goal of raising $10,000 to support local food pantries and have donated the first $1,000 toward the goal.
"Right now, our local food pantries are working harder than ever to serve the growing number of families in need during the pandemic. We can think of no better way to celebrate 10 years of serving the community and honor our mission than by bringing people together in support of feeding our neighbors," said Arthur Culbert.
Donations to this fundraiser can be made online beginning April 22
The event will continue until the goal as been reached or exceeded.
