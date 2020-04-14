ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Behavioral health experts say the ongoing need to self-quarantine can be especially difficult for people battling a mental illness or addiction, and leaders with the CenterPointe Behavioral Health System in St. Charles decided to keep their doors open during the pandemic.
Mental health facilities are seeing an increase in people coming in, wanting treatment for depression and anxiety surrounding COVID-19.
Officials said they’ve seen an increase in the number of patients with mental health symptoms like depression, anxiety, and substance abuse since the outbreak started.
“Everyone obviously has a whole lot more anxiety, and when you're isolated, you're more prone to develop a mental disease and exacerbate something you already have," said mental health technician Ryan Walde.
Staff says along with dealing with the mental effect of the novel coronavirus, they’re also treating three patients that have tested positive, which complicates contact with patients.
"We have to make sure that we are taking every precaution at this time, wearing our PPE, our mask, our face shields, our gowns,” said technician Tasa Turner.
CenterPointe professionals say many COVID-19 patients are dealing with two things: the symptoms associated with the coronavirus and mental instability of being isolated in quarantine.
"That’s why CenterPointe is important, we stayed open to provide treatment and get them mental health services," Walde said.
They are still offering outpatient services for people who may be fighting depression or other mental health issues during this time as well.
