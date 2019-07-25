Centene Ice Center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Centene Ice Center is already starting the economic engine, posting job openings for the facility that will be opening in September.

The Blues' new practice facility has 50 new part-time job openings ranging from food and beverage services to facility operations.

They want employees that will make the customer experience great.

They are looking to start hiring immediately you can apply online here.

