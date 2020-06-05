MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) -- The NHL announced Friday that they're transitioning into Phase 2 of their Return to Play plan, which means that clubs are allowed to reopen training facilities for the players starting Monday, June 8th.
News 4 was given an exclusive look inside the Centene Community Ice Center as they prepare to welcome back the Stanley Cup champs and as they look ahead to reopening to the public.
General manager for the Centene Community Ice Center, Lance Rosenberg, is working closely with the Blues to make the facility as safe as possible for the players.
"Right now, we're working with the Blues and they're equipment manager and our liaison to the team about the procedures that are needed to be in place when the team returns," said Rosenburg. "Whatever they need, we'll find a way to make it ready and safe for the players."
As of right now the Blues haven’t said if they will be using the facility on June 8th, the practices will be voluntary at this time.
Outside of the Blues, Centene will also reopen to the public soon on June 15th.
"Since the shutdown we've had from youth and adults constantly contacting us," said Rosenburg. "I'm proud to say we're going to reopen on June 15th."
For now, they will only be offering private ice rentals for sports and training only, but it's still a major step forward in bringing back hockey to St. Louis.
"I think it's a long time coming," said Rosenburg. "Anytime you have an interruption for the game we love and are around, most of us our whole lives it's exciting."
For more information on how to book private ice rentals and the safety guidelines visit their website.
