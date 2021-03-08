MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com)- Monday, St. Louis County announced the easing of restrictions on sports venues, allowing more fans and families back into games and events.
"Families weren't able to come and support their child and they had to make the tough decision to see them," said Centene Community Ice Center General Manager Lance Rosenburg. "Now families are able to enjoy themselves coming back to the facility."
Part of the easing of restrictions in St. Louis county requires sporting venues submit a plan to the department of public health on how they will safely include fans. This past weekend, the Centene Community Ice Center did it for the first time, when they hosted the mid states club hockey challenge cup. They were able to welcome 575 fans.
"We sat on multiple calls with myself and with our company," said Rosenburg. "We were able to come up with a plan to have security in place, treat it like an event. We socially distanced all of the seat pods of four where we had groups on each side of the row there was no crossing over and providing six-foot social distancing ."
Centene Community Ice Center hopes this will open the door for more opportunities. They were able to accept a bid to host the USA Hockey National Championship from April 28th-May 3rd.
"That's the elite hockey players who will end up going to Division 1 NCAA schools," said Rosenburg. "It's going to bring in over 2,500 hotel room nights just to the economy alone."
For Rosenburg, the best part of this lift on restrictions within St. Louis County is seeing families and players enjoy games again.
"Just to be able to give these kids the opportunity to play for the high school championship the way that it's intended to have spectators," said Rosenburg. "You could see the players play with additional energy and a sigh of relief."
For more information about upcoming events visit https://www.centenecommunityicecenter.com/
