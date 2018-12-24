ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Cell phone video captured a brutal attack inside a Hotshots Bar and Grill Saturday morning.
Customers reportedly attacked an employee at the establishment on Union road. Police said they responded to the bar around 2 a.m. after getting a call that four customers were refusing to leave.
Those customers allegedly damaged tables and chairs.
Police say they know the suspects but they have not yet been arrested or charged.
