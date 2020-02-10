(CBS News) -- Police in Idaho have found a cell phone belonging to 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who, along with her 7-year-old adopted brother, JJ Vallow, hasn't been seen since September, a source close to the investigation told CBS News. It appears her phone was found in Hawaii with her mother, Lori Vallow, who has been considered a person of interest in the case.
[Related: Video appears to show missing Idaho kids' mom dumping their belongings at storage facility]
Lori and her new husband, Chad Daybell, traveled from Idaho after police conducted a welfare check on their home in November and were found in Hawaii in January.
Ryan's phone was used several times after she disappeared, but it's unclear who was using it, CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
On October 25, more than a month after the 17-year-old disappeared, a text was allegedly sent from her phone to a worried friend: "hi. miss you guys too …luv ya." The recipient said it didn't sound like her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.