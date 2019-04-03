ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Celine Dion will be coming to the Enterprise Center in October.
The October 26 concert will be part of her Courage World Tour, her first tour of the United States in more than 10 years.
More than 50 cities in the US and Canada will be part of the tour.
Tickets will go on sale April 12 at 10:00 a.m.
