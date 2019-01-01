ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A window at a St. Louis Fire Department station was shattered by celebratory gunfire overnight.
Shortly after midnight, a bullet shattered a window at the Engine House 9, located near North 9th Street and La Beaume.
A firefighter on duty reportedly heard the shot and the glass break. He barley missed being hit by the gunfire.
Captain Leon Whitener told News 4 he doesn't believe anyone was intentionally shooting at the fire station.
"We don't believe it was targeted. This is what happens when you randomly fire firearms into the air," he said. "Bullets that came up must come down."
No one was injured. No fire trucks reportedly sustained damage.
