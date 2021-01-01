ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police urge people not to do it every year, but once again there were gunshots throughout the St. Louis area at midnight as the new year rang in.
News 4 crews recorded gunshots in north St. Louis County that lasted for several minutes.
Police departments across the area remind residents yearly that “what comes up must come down” to discourage celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve.
In 2018, gunshots were heard for about 45 minutes in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood. Bullets reportedly hit homes, wrecked windows and landed inches away from people.
