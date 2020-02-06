ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Celebrate the season of love at one of America’s scariest haunted houses.
The Darkness in Soulard will be open on Feb. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. for a special “My Bloody Valentine” event. Guests at the haunted house will follow “the terrifying story of Vicky, who never had a Valentine's Day until one fateful February when she enacted revenge with her band of demons to seek out souls.”
Tickets cost $25 and include Valentine’s candy treats, photos ops with The Darkness monsters and the scariest date night in history. For an additional $5 guests can add a coffin escape.
Only 1,000 tickets will be sold.
Click here to purchase a ticket.
