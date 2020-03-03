ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Urban Chestnut Brewing Company is celebrating St. Louis baseball great Stan Musial with a new brew.
“Together with the Musial family, we decided to brew an American lager because the style – like Stan – has become synonymous with baseball in St. Louis,” said Jon Shine, UCBC head of sales operations. “The recipe we chose – dating back to before Prohibition – has resulted in something we believe will be as universally loved and enjoyed as the man it honors.”
The new beer, called “The #6 Classic American Lager,” will celebrate what would have been Stan The Man’s 100th birthday. The baseball legend was born on Nov. 21, 1920.
“Working with Urban Chestnut to help honor my grandfather has been a rewarding experience, and I believe he would have loved the finished product,” said Brian Musial Schwarze, grandson of Stan Musial. “Not only was my grandfather a baseball legend, but he also was a successful restaurateur and hotel owner in St. Louis. He’d have been thrilled in any of these pursuits to have a classic American beer named for him.”
The beer will be sold at Busch Stadium, nearby bars and restaurants, and at local stores starting March 16. It will be available throughout the 2020 baseball season.
