ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Celebrate National Margarita Day with a deal on Cardinals tickets!
The team will host a Margaritaville Night on May 24 when they take on the Braves.
For one day only, Feb. 22, Parrotheads, beach lovers and baseball fans can get $25 theme tickets. The tickets include a FINtastic pre-game party and a Margaritaville -inspired all-over print shirt. In addition, a portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to Jimmy Buffett’s charity.
Happy #NationalMargaritaDay! 🍹Celebrate with $25 Margaritaville Night tickets (today only) ➡️ https://t.co/PXW5c0k080 pic.twitter.com/CVkRXLvM8O— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 22, 2019
Click here to purchase tickets or learn more about the theme night.
