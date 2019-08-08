ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ted Drewes is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day with a special treat.
Go celebrate 90 years of Ted Drewes with a one scoop 90 cent cone today!
Lion's Choice is giving away free large cones starting today.
