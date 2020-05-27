(KMOV.com) -- May 28 is National Burger Day! Whether you think it's a sandwich or not, the hamburger is one of the staples of summertime and us Americans love them.
Be sure to check your closest location to check their drive-thru policies and delivery options. If you'd rather celebrate at home, there's plenty of yummy hamburger recipes for you to try!
Burger King
You can get one Whopper with a small fry and small soft drink for just $5 at Burger King.
Jack In the Box
Get 20 percent off your order on the mobile app from May 28 through June 1, 2020.
Smashburger
Buy one of the all new smoked bacon brisket burger and you'll get another for just $1.
Ruby Tuesday
You can order Ruby Tuesday's build-your-own burger bar online and get 20 percent off with the code MAY20.
