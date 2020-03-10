ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- You can't get more St. Louis than this limited-edition burger from Hi-Pointe Drive-in.
To celebrate St. Louis' 3.14 day, Hi-Pointe is dishing out the "St. Lunatic Sandwich" for one day only.
The cheeseburger features a barbecue pork steak with toasted ravioli, Red Hot Riplet chips, provel cheese and two small Imo's Pizza slices as buns.
The sandwich is $12 and is being served Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. or while supplies last at both Hi-Pointe locations at 1033 McCausland Ave. and 634 Washington Ave.
Grab it while it lasts and let us know what you think!
