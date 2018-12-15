ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cedric the Entertainer was honored in his hometown of St. Louis Saturday with a street named after him.
Many may recognize Cedric “The Entertainer” Kyles from CBS’s sitcom show The Neighborhood, but to those who know him best, Cedric’s full of more than just good laughs.
For decades, Cedric and his family have been giving back to the St. Louis community, including a scholarship fund and a women’s pavilion at St. Mary’s Hospital named after his late mother Rosetta Boyce Kyles.
The commitment to giving back is what lead alderwoman Marelene Davis to ask the city to name a street after Cedric “The Entertainer” Kyles.
“It’s about the role model he has become for our young people to follow,” said Lewis Reed, President of the Board of Alderman.
Although Cedric graduated from Southeast Missouri State University, the namesake sign now hangs outside his Greek brothers’ home near Vandeventer and Olive Street on Saint Louis University’s campus.
“Finding kappa alpha psi was a very big part of how I became and what I started to do,” Cedric told News 4.
And The Entertainer still calls St. Louis the backdrop to the comedian and the man he is today.
“Joy and laughter, and good times, we about that around here, we like to laugh, we like to eat good, we wanna be friendly. I just feel like that's what St. Louis means to me,” Cedric said.
So with a street, a day in his name proclaimed by the mayor and an honor from the state capitol, Cedric hopes his way paves the way for an even better St. Louis.
“I would love for the youth to see, it’s not about just the money and me and my fame, and my street and what I get to do, it’s what I do for others,” Cedric said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.