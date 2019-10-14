FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com_ -- A Cedar Hill woman was killed during an early morning crash in Franklin County Monday.
Tasha Their was a passenger in a 1995 Subaru Impreza when it traveled off the right side of Missouri 30 east of Route HH just before 3 a.m. The vehicle then reportedly went down a steep embankment, hit a utility pole, spun around and ran backwards into a tree.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 35-year-old was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.