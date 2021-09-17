Car crash generic
Pixabay

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 75-year-old woman from Cedar Hill was killed when her car crashed into a traffic signal in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.

Johnine Ellis’ 2012 Chrysler 200 drove off of westbound Highway 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard and crashed into an electric traffic signal post around 2:40 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

