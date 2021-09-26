HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 17-year-old female was killed in a crash in Jefferson County overnight.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five teens were in a 2013 Ford Fusion going northbound on Carol Park Road, north of Woodland Drive early Sunday morning. At around 1:45 a.m., the driver went off the roadway and hit a tree and a utility pole before coming to a stop.
A 17-year-old female occupant from Cedar Hill was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say the driver was the only one wearing a seatbelt.
