JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Battalion Chief Marvin Shaffrey with the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District died from complications from COVID-19 on November 2nd. He was 55 years old.
According to Fire Chief Mick Fischer, Shaffrey knew he wanted to be a firefighter at a young age.
"Marvin started Oct. 1, 1979 at age 13 as a junior firefighter,” he said.
Fischer said Shaffrey always had a smile on his face and was one of the most respected firefighters in the department. Shaffrey leaves behind a wife and two teenage daughters that were adopted from China, the younger having expressed a desire to follow in her father’s footsteps.
“As her mom tells us that she has since told her that she wants to be a firefighter,” Fischer said.
The fire chief said his department doesn’t have a vaccination mandate but he encouraged all his firefighters to get vaccinated. He said he didn’t know if Shaffrey was vaccinated.
Shaffrey’s family is eligible to receive death benefits that are given for first responders who die in the line of duty. In August of last year, former President Donald Trump signed into law the Safeguarding America’s First Responders Act of 2020. It extended disability and death benefits to public safety officers who die as a result of COVID-19.
The law expires Dec. 31.The fire protection district board recently designated Nov. 2 as Battalion Chief Marvin Shaffrey Memorial Day.
