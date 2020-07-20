ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Abby Clavin found out she was pregnant with a second child shortly after the stay-at-home order was issued in St. Louis County. Last week, she and her husband went in for an ultra-sound check-up.
"We are expecting our son, we just found out last week, our son on December 3rd," said Clavin.
A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that pregnant women who test positive for the coronavirus are at an elevated risk of being hospitalized, admitted to an ICU and needing a ventilator.
Camaryn Chrisman Robbins is a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington University in St. Louis.
"The fact that you can get sick from a virus while pregnant and that virus can make you very sick and potentially your pregnancy would be affected too, just makes common sense," she said. "And I don't think we have our arms around the magnitude of that risk and how to really optimize pregnant women's health other than the basics."
The CDC study found pregnant women with COVID-19 were hospitalized 31.5% of the time. For women of a similar age who were not pregnant the hospitalization rate was only 5.8%.
But the study found that pregnant women were not at higher risk of death. From January 22 until July 14, the CDC said there have been 12,056 pregnant women who've tested positive but only 35 deaths.
Clavin said the new study and the fact that she's pregnant during a pandemic, is not causing her and her husband to panic.
"I've had to come to the realization that when you're pregnant you're at risk for a lot more things and you really just have to be extra cautious in your day to day. With what you eat, where you go, with who you interact with," Clavin said.
According to the CDC study, pregnant women were less likely to report headache, muscle aches, fever, chills, and diarrhea. But they were more likely to have chronic lung disease, diabetes, and heart disease.
