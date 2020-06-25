ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Centers for Disease Control plans to send investigators to southwest Missouri after the region reported a surge in positive coronavirus cases.
New models show the biggest increase in cases of the last week in Missouri has been in outlying, rural counties.
In our viewing area, St. Francois County has seen their total go up 90 percent over the last seven days, according to the numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services.
As case numbers go up so does the possibility that people will need to be treated in St. Louis area hospitals.
Numbers from the St. Louis Area Pandemic Task Force show that the COVID-19 ICU patients is down as well as those on ventilators. This is positive news but as other areas see an increase local officials are reminding us we’re all in this together.
“Our hospital systems within our jurisdiction really serve individuals beyond the St. Louis metropolitan area, so this has the potential to trickle over to the St. Louis region impacting hospital services,” Dr. Fred Echols said.
Echols, the Director of Health in St. Louis, said the actions the city took at the beginning of the pandemic are paying off now.
“[We] took a very conservative approach on implementing mitigation strategies because we knew we would either pay for it on the front end or pay for it on the back end,” Echols said.
However, it’s not all good news. The city has seen a 178 percent increase in cases among people between the ages of 10-19 over the last month. Echols attributes that partly to the availability of testing and younger people not following proper guidelines.
“My big worry is that we’re starting to think that we’re safe right now when we’re not,” Dr. Alex Garza, with the Pandemic Task Force, said. “We sort of have this smoldering fire that’s just waiting for some dry wood to be thrown on top of it so it can flame up again.”
Health experts continuously remind everyone that trends can change quickly especially as more people get out of their houses. Wear your mask, follow social distancing guidelines and stay home if you are feeling sick.
