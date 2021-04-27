FILE - In this March 11, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden holds up his mask as he speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House in Washington. Biden spent his first 100 days in office encouraging Americans to mask up and stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. His task for the next 100 days will be to lay out the path back to normal. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)