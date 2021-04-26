ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, millions of Americans failed to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
"That is a source of worry for public health professionals across the country," said Dr. Faisal Khan, director of the St. Louis County Public Health Department.
Some of the reasons sighted include, fear of possible side effects after the second dose and supplies were unavailable of the same dose as the first shot.
"A single dose is not going to be as effective and it's not going to last as long," said Dr. Aamina Akhtar, infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital South.
She said variants of coronavirus have been detected in the St. Louis area but have yet prominent. But when they are, she said people will need to have as much protection as they can get.
"Even if that second dose makes you not feel good for a day or two, it's a small price to pay to be fully immunized," she said.
It's estimated as many as 5 million people have skipped their second vaccination. Khan said he didn't believe this was a significant issue in St. Louis County.
Most vaccinators have the ability to send emails and text messages to remind people to come back for their second dose.
