CDC confirms first case of omicron COVID-19 variant in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in St. Louis City.
Missouri reported the suspected case of the omicron coronavirus variant on Friday, which the CDC later confirmed is a case of the new variant. The City of St. Louis Department of Health reported the positive individual recently travelled within the U.S.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services presumed a sample as positive for the omicron variant from a St. Louis City resident who had recently traveled domestically.
The World Health Organization said omicron is a variant of concern due to its mutation capabilities.
“Although there is much we still need to learn about this new variant, we do know the best tool currently available to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is personal prevention. I urge Missourians to seek information on the Omicron variant from DHSS and trusted medical sources opposed to social media,” Donald Kauerauf said. He's the department's director. “We also encourage Missourians to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and staying informed this holiday season as this new variant is investigated further.”
